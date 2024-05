This Is a Huge Sigh of Relief for Novo Nordisk Investors

Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) success hinges on two key products: Ozempic and Wegovy. The former is a diabetes treatment, while the latter is its fast-growing weight-loss drug. Both are comparable and have been associated with helping people lose significant body weight.The danger with these glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists, however, is that they can sometimes come with concerning side effects. Some people have reportedly developed gastrointestinal issues as a result of using GLP-1s. And there have even been concerns that using these types of drugs may lead to even more significant issues, such as suicidal thoughts. But those concerns, however, appear to be put at ease thanks to a recent study.The European Union's drug regulators have been investigating whether GLP-1s such as Wegovy and Ozempic could be linked to suicidal thoughts. But in April, they concluded that there was no evidence to support that there is an increased risk as a result of using these types of drugs. The nine-month study puts to rest one of the more alarming concerns that has been raised around these GLP-1 drugs. But it's important to note that it didn't include all GLP-1 drugs; Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro, for example, weren't included in the study.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel