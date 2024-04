This Is a Massive Red Flag for Rivian and Lucid

If Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) can't grow sales despite lowering prices, what chance does Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) or Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) have in the EV market? In this video, Travis Hoium covers Tesla's terrible news and why it could have a big impact on Rivian and Lucid long-term.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 3, 2024. The video was published on April 3, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel