This Is a Troubling Sign for Roblox Investors

Video game company Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been struggling to generate growth lately, and its losses continue to mount. It was a hot buy a couple of years ago, when the metaverse hype was more intense and its online gaming world was being used to connect young people online during periods of social distancing. But in response to its underwhelming financials and top-line growth challenges, investors have been dumping the stock. It is now down more than 60% since the start of 2022.This troubling sign should cause investors to be concerned that things may not get better for Roblox anytime soon.When the tech company reported earnings in February, its fourth-quarter revenue totaled $579 million and was only up 2% year over year. Bookings of $899 million were up by 17%, and that included deferred revenue from the purchase of the company's virtual currency, Robux, which hadn't been used up during the period.Continue reading