This Is Arguably the Single Best Stock to Buy Right Now

What's the single best stock to buy right now? Ask five different investors and you'll probably get five different answers.The problem, of course, is that defining what makes a given candidate the best is highly subjective. Different people will often pick different stocks because their criteria are different.I think there's one stock that especially stands out as the best stock to buy right now. Here are five arguments for why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) deserves the honor.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel