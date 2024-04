This Is Far and Away the Best Age to Claim Social Security, According to 3 Independent Data Sources

One of the biggest decisions American retirees face is when to start Social Security.Social Security is the cornerstone of many people's retirement budgets. Nearly 9 out of 10 retirees say their monthly benefit is a significant source of income, with two-thirds of those saying it's a major source of income, according to an annual Gallup poll. As such, making the most of the Social Security benefits available to you should be a top priority.While most people can claim Social Security retirement benefits starting at age 62, the data point to a specific age where it makes sense for the average retiree to claim. Three independent sources agree: All else being equal, retirees should wait until 70 to claim their Social Security retirement benefits in order to maximize their budgets in retirement.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel