This Is Google's Favorite AI Stock Other Than Itself (and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Really Loves It, Too)

What's a great way to find out what the most promising players in an area are? Just ask an established leader in that area which rising stars it holds in the highest regard.In the area of artificial intelligence (AI), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) without question ranks as one of the top dogs. The company's Google DeepMind unit is a renowned AI pioneer. More than 70% of generative AI unicorns use Google Cloud. Its Waymo unit is a leader in self-driving car technology.So which publicly traded up-and-comer does the tech giant especially like? This is Google's favorite AI stock other than itself -- and one that Cathie Wood's Ark Invest really loves, too.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel