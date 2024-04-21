Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
This Is Hands-Down My Pick for the Best Artificial Intelligence Stock to Buy Now. (And It's Not Nvidia.)

The market is off to a sizzling start so far in 2024, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite trading near record levels, and perhaps the biggest influence right now is artificial intelligence (AI).The tech stalwarts in the "Magnificent Seven" are indeed making waves in AI and constantly find their names in the spotlight. But outside of big tech, there are other disruptive forces in AI. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is one such player, with various AI-powered enterprise software platforms for the public and private sectors.Last year was a milestone for Palantir, and I think the best is yet to come. Here's why it's my top pick for investors in a highly contested AI arena.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

