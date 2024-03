This Is Hands-Down the Best Age to Take Social Security, According to Data

When it comes to planning for retirement, choosing the right age to begin taking Social Security is critical. Your age will have a major effect on the amount you receive each month in benefits, and filing at a less-than-ideal time will affect your monthly income for the rest of your life.Age 62 is the earliest age you can begin claiming, or you can wait and file at any point after that. The longer you wait (up to age 70), the larger each of your checks will be.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel