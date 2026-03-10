Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
10.03.2026 13:20:00
This Is How Much Berkshire Hathaway Made From Coca-Cola and American Express Dividends in 2025 Alone
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) are the two longest-held positions in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) equity portfolio. It has owned each of these stocks for nearly 40 years, and Warren Buffett said he'd never sell them while he was CEO. Although Buffett handed over the reins to Greg Abel this year, Abel reassured investors that he's not planning to veer from Buffett's path as he takes over.In Abel's first shareholder letter as CEO, he gave several important updates, including the dividend income from some of the company's favorite stocks. The numbers might blow your mind, and it will certainly help you understand why dividend stocks can be so valuable to a diversified portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
