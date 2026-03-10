Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.03.2026 13:20:00

This Is How Much Berkshire Hathaway Made From Coca-Cola and American Express Dividends in 2025 Alone

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) are the two longest-held positions in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) equity portfolio. It has owned each of these stocks for nearly 40 years, and Warren Buffett said he'd never sell them while he was CEO. Although Buffett handed over the reins to Greg Abel this year, Abel reassured investors that he's not planning to veer from Buffett's path as he takes over.In Abel's first shareholder letter as CEO, he gave several important updates, including the dividend income from some of the company's favorite stocks. The numbers might blow your mind, and it will certainly help you understand why dividend stocks can be so valuable to a diversified portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

mehr Nachrichten