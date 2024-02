This Is How Much Meta Stock Will Pay in Dividends in 2024

Investors were certainly excited to hear about Meta Platforms ' (NASDAQ: META) first-ever quarterly dividend. It's been an epic run since the IPO in 2012, returning investors well over 1,000% since then. But the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp isn't a high-growth social media business anymore. As it matures, it's only natural the way the company rewards shareholders would evolve. But just how much will that dividend pay out? Here's what you need to know.Meta said its quarterly dividend will be $0.50 per share, which will be paid out for the first time at the end of March 2024. On an annual basis, that's $2 for every share that an investor owns. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel