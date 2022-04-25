This Is How SoFi Is Helping Its Members Fight Inflation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) battle against inflation and how its users can take advantage. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 22, 2022. The video was published on April 24, 2022.Continue reading