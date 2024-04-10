|
10.04.2024 13:45:00
This Is How Walgreens' New CEO Thinks the Company Can Beat Amazon
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is in a bit of trouble right now. The company's financial numbers don't look great, it slashed its dividend, and the future of the business is questionable. It's getting deeper into healthcare, but that has the potential to be a costly venture, especially as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other tech companies have been investing money into healthcare in recent years.But Walgreens' new CEO, Tim Wentworth, thinks the company has an advantage, particularly over a company such as Amazon, which is likely going to rely on its tech capabilities and strong online presence. And its advantage is to have more of a human touch with its customers.I was bullish about Walgreens' attempt to get into healthcare in the past because it had a strong reach in the U.S. It has thousands of stores across the country, and many of them are within walking distance for many people. This can make it easier to obtain medication than ordering online, even if same-day delivery is possible. While Amazon has been improving its shipping speed over the years, many seniors may still opt for the in-person experience, especially if they aren't comfortable with technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
