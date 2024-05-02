|
02.05.2024 11:15:00
This Is Huge News for Tesla Stock Investors
One company that constantly finds its name in the spotlight is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company's CEO, entrepreneur Elon Musk, is equal parts entertaining and, at times, pretty jarring.To be blunt, 2024 hasn't been kind to Tesla shareholders. While most of the company's "Magnificent Seven" peers have generated nice share price gains so far this year, Tesla shares are down about 23% as of this writing.Nevertheless, after showing some signs of maturity and providing investors with thorough updates during the first-quarter earnings call last week, shares in Tesla rebounded slightly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
