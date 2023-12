This Is My Favorite Account in Which to Save for Retirement -- and It's Not What You'd Expect

Saving for retirement is something I'm pretty seriously committed to these days. Although I'm not particularly close to retirement age, I'm at an age where most of my friends' parents are retired or really close to it. And I can see how financially stressed a lot of them are.I don't want to end up in a similar boat. I'd rather make some sacrifices today, like driving an older car and living in a home that's fine but not as spacious as I'd like, to have the ability to sock money away for retirement savings purposes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel