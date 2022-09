This Is My Favorite Dividend Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As an income investor, it's no surprise that my portfolio is made up of mostly dividend stocks. To me, the growing power of dividend stocks and their ability to create long-term passive income streams simply can't be beaten.While there are loads of top-notch dividend stocks for investors to choose from, here's why National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) is my favorite right now .The net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and leases single-tenant retail properties in a wide range of industries like restaurants, convenience stores, automotive services, and entertainment venues, among others. Today, its portfolio is made up of just over 3,300 properties leased to around 370 tenants in 48 states.Continue reading