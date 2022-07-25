|
25.07.2022 12:20:00
This Is My Favorite Payment Industry Stock Right Now
The payment industry has gone through a lot of changes in recent years, with many new fintechs emerging and threatening to disrupt the industry. That may well happen over time, but it could take a while before we can figure out who the winners and losers will be, as many are not yet profitable and have struggled in this bear market.Through this rocky period for the markets, it has been the time-tested credit processors -- Visa (NYSE: V), Mastercard, and American Express -- that have thrived. While all three are excellent companies, I give a slight edge to one of them. Here is why Visa is my favorite payment stock right now.Visa is the largest credit card company in the world, and Mastercard is really the only other major competitor in the space. American Express and Discover Financial Services are slightly different animals in that they are closed-loop credit card companies, meaning they issue their own cards, lend their own money, and process their own payments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Zeichen der US-Notenbank: ATX höher -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann freundlich in die neue Woche starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert hingegen zunächst in Rot, kann sich dann aber auf grünes Terrain vorarbeiten. In Fernost zeigten sich die größten Börsen tiefer.