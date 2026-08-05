Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

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WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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05.08.2026 17:30:00

This Is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Favorite Biotech Stock -- and You've Probably Never Heard of It

Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ: GENB) is one of the top five largest holdings of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), run by CEO Jensen Huang. Let that sink in for a moment. The largest publicly traded company by market capitalization has roughly $10.4 million invested in a clinical-stage biotech company. Nvidia has invested in Generate through its venture arm, NVentures.That says a lot about the possibilities for Generate, which went public this past February with an initial public offering (IPO). Its shares are up more than 12% so far this year. The company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, called the Generate Platform, is designed to accelerate the process and improve the success rate of creating new therapeutics.Here are two reasons to buy Generate Biomedicines stock, and one reason to be cautious.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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