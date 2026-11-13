ZERO Aktie
WKN: A0F459 / ISIN: JP3428870004
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13.11.2026 12:51:00
This Is the 1 Low-Cost ETF I'd Recommend to Anyone Starting From Zero Right Now
If you're starting from ground zero and have decided to begin investing for the future, congratulations! You've already made the best choice possible for securing your financial future. But now it's time to face the second most important choice: what to actually invest your money in.
When building the foundation of a new portfolio, it's important to focus on a couple of things: broad, diversified stock market coverage and low costs. It's too early to focus on individual sectors and themes. You want to instead establish the core that will allow you to accumulate long-term wealth.
For this goal, I like the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHB). It's not the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), but think of it as the S&P 500-plus. That's because it targets the entire U.S. stock market, not just the largest companies you're already familiar with.
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