|
16.03.2024 21:28:00
This Is the 8th Wonder of the World, According to Albert Einstein. And Utilizing It Correctly Can Help Make Saving for Retirement an Absolute Breeze.
Compound interest might not exactly be the financial miracle that some people claim it is, but it's still a powerful force and an essential concept for retirement planning. You can use it to your advantage to fuel wealth creation, but it can also be harmful for people who aren't careful. Make sure that you understand the ways that compound returns function, so that you can unlock the advantages and avoid associated pitfalls.The quote, "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn't, pays it," is often attributed to Albert Einstein. He was a pretty smart guy, so it's fair to assume that there's some wisdom in that assertion. Regardless of the specific context of that quote, Einstein astutely cited the consequential power of compound interest in finance, investing, and economics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ALBERT Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ALBERT Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs
|1 945,00
|-0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.