Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
10.02.2026 11:06:00
This Is the AI and Quantum Computing Stock Billionaires Want to Own (and It's Not Nvidia)
For much of the last three decades, investors have had a game-changing technology or hyped trend to capture their attention and capital. Some of these popular trends include the advent and proliferation of the internet, genome decoding, nanotechnology, 3D printing, blockchain technology, cannabis, and the metaverse.But on rare occasions, two growth-altering trends have coexisted. Right now, investors are privy to the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of quantum computing.Both technologies offer tantalizing addressable opportunities. Analysts at PwC foresee AI adding over $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Meanwhile, Boston Consulting Group believes specialized quantum computers can create between $450 billion and $850 billion in worldwide economic value come 2040. These are high-ceiling figures that can yield a laundry list of winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
