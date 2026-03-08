Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
|
08.03.2026 15:09:00
This Is the Average 401(k) Balance by Age -- How Do Your Retirement Savings Compare?
How well does your retirement nest egg stack up against that of your peers? It's not necessarily the most important question an investor can ask. Not everyone has the same need, after all. And it's possible that most people aren't saving enough.Nevertheless, as a starting point for updating your savings plan, it can be helpful to know how you compare to other people around your age.To this end, here's a closer look at how much the average person in each generation has tucked away in their employer-sponsored 401(k) plan.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
