Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
|
01.02.2026 23:30:00
This Is the Average 401(k) Balance by Age. How Do Your Retirement Savings Stack Up?
Investing in a 401(k) is one of the simplest and most effective ways to save for retirement, but it can be tough to know whether your savings are enough.Everyone's retirement goals will be different, so how much you should save may differ from what others your age are stashing away. That said, it can sometimes be helpful to see how much the typical worker has in their 401(k), if for no other reason than to satisfy curiosity. Here's what the average balance looks like across all age groups.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
