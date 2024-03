This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Retirees Age 65 and Older

Most Americans have the majority of their retirement savings in their company 401(k).There's a good reason for that. Not only do 401(k)s offer generous contribution limits, employers will often match contributions up to a certain amount as an employee benefit. That leads many people to prioritize their 401(k) for retirement savings.Even so, many folks reach retirement age well short of their savings goals. That's reflected in the average 401(k) balance for retirees age 65 and older. But if you're savvy, you can come out well above average while making the most of any savings you're able to accumulate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel