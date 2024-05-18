|
18.05.2024 16:11:00
This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Retirees Age 65 and Older
Generally speaking, you would be wise to take any broad, statistical data about investors with a grain of salt. There's always more to the story. Oftentimes, that "more" is simply that there's a wide disparity in the numbers that make up a collective average, making it less meaningful information.On the flip side, though, sometimes it's also helpful to know where you stand compared to that baseline.With that context, here's a look at the average 401(k) balance for people age 65 or older ... a point in their lives when retirement is near, if not already underway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
