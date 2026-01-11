Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
11.01.2026 11:46:00
This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Retirees Age 72 and Older
If you're wondering how you compare to others in regard to your 401(k) account savings, especially if you're in your 70s and about to retire or are already in retirement, look to companies that manage many thousands or millions of retirement accounts. They're able to share some interesting numbers.For example, Empower noted that as of October 2025, the average 401(k) balance across all age cohorts was $326,459. But that's covering a broad range of people -- those decades from retirement and those facing it shortly.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
