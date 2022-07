This Is the Average Retirement Age in the U.S. -- and Why It's a Problem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people aim to retire in their mid- to late 60s. But the average retirement age in the U.S. is considerably younger than that.According to recent Gallup data, the average reported retirement age is 61. Now on the one hand, that's up from age 57 back in 1991. But it's also a pretty young age to retire at. And those who go that route could end up struggling financially because of it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading