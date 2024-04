This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

Many Americans don't wait much longer than they have to before they start collecting Social Security retirement benefits.Most people first become eligible for benefits at age 62, and claiming as soon as possible often means they can start their retirement sooner. Social Security is an important source of income in retirement for the majority of older Americans, according to an annual Gallup poll. Without it, retirees may not have enough to make ends meet.But claiming at age 62 often results in less Social Security income over the long run. What's more, many retirees may find their Social Security benefit at age 62 isn't quite as much as they need to live on. As such, it might be worth it to wait a few years before claiming Social Security benefits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel