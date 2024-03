This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 65

When can you retire? It's a question most everyone asks themselves in their working years. And in almost every case, the answer is ultimately a matter of money -- you need a minimum amount of it to live on in retirement. To have it then, of course, you need to earn it now.The chief challenge: It's not easy to predict future income based on your current earnings and your current rate of return on your savings.You can, however, at least start developing a retirement budget using broad data like the average Social Security income at a particular age. For this exercise, we'll pick the age of 65.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel