This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 65

A popular song of the 1940s included the line, "Don't mess with Mr. In-between." When it comes to Social Security, many people don't follow that advice.The earliest age for claiming Social Security retirement benefits is 62. The full retirement age (FRA) for anyone born in 1960 or later is 67. That makes age 65 close to being "Mr. In-between." A little over 13% of Americans claimed Social Security at age 65 in 2022, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel