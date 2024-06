This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 70

Those who qualify for Social Security benefits can choose to start collecting them at any point between the ages of 62 and 70, so it's fair to say that by 70, all eligible Americans are receiving their monthly payments. In this article, we'll take a look at how much money the average 70 year old gets each month from Social Security and how this compares with the maximum possible benefit.I'll get right to the point. The average 70-year-old retired worker collecting a Social Security benefit receives $1,963.48 per month, or $23,562 per year, according to the latest Social Security Statistical Supplement, which was published in November 2023. This is significantly more than the overall average ($1,825.14) monthly benefit for a retired worker. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel