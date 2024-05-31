|
31.05.2024 14:37:00
This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Those Age 65
Retirement planning is a critical aspect of financial stability, and understanding Social Security benefits plays a significant role. For many Americans -- about 68 million according to the Social Security Administration -- that monthly direct deposit is a critical piece of their post-working life income. Image source: Getty Images.According to the government's most recent annual data -- released in late 2023 -- $1,505 is the average monthly Social Security income for someone age 65. Now, that's just an average. What people actually get depends on a number of variables, particularly lifetime earnings history and the age at which they began receiving the benefit. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
