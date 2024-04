Let's get real. As awesome as it would be to max out every possible type of investing account, we mere mortals only have so much cash to go around. Making priority calls on how and where to invest even part of your income just might be one of the toughest parts of managing your money these days.With that in mind, there is one type of investment you should prioritize making over virtually all other options. In addition, there's a bare minimum amount that you should probably strive to contribute to that account before looking to invest elsewhere.That account? Your 401(k). The amount? Enough to maximize your employer match. Here's why this is the bare minimum you should be contributing to your 401(k).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel