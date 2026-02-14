Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
14.02.2026 07:02:00
This Is the Best AI Stock to Buy in February 2026, According to Wall Street
While Wall Street's price targets shouldn't be the only factor retail investors weigh when researching potential investments, they are great to look at for validation that you're looking in the right places. It's a red flag for me if a stock that I'm considering has poor analyst projections, as it may tell me that I haven't quite learned enough about the company to understand why others think its upside is so low.However, one that interests me now is a stock that Wall Street analysts believe has huge one-year growth potential: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Anyone who follows artificial intelligence (AI) investing is likely already aware of this stock, as are many non-AI investors. It has been one of the top-performing stocks over the past few years thanks to its position in the AI landscape. With massive projected top-line growth ahead, it should come as no surprise that Nvidia's price target from the average Wall Street analyst is sky-high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
