|
20.01.2022 16:00:00
This Is the Best Thing to Happen to Activision
Thanks to the metaverse, the gaming industry continues to hit headlines. Today's video focuses on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and its current plans to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). This acquisition will improve the gaming catalog Microsoft offers, but more importantly, it can help shape Activision's work environment. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 19, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!