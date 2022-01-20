This Is the Best Thing to Happen to Activision

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thanks to the metaverse, the gaming industry continues to hit headlines. Today's video focuses on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and its current plans to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). This acquisition will improve the gaming catalog Microsoft offers, but more importantly, it can help shape Activision's work environment. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 19, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2022.Continue reading