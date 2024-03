This Is the Biggest Company Not in the "Magnificent Seven" -- but It Deserves to Be

A massive market cap alone doesn't qualify a stock for inclusion in the so-called "Magnificent Seven." But that's pretty much how it's worked out. Because these seven tickers have performed so well of late, they've become some of the market's biggest companies as well.But a check of market caps shows there is one curious exception to this correlation -- drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Its current market cap is a hefty $729 billion, making it bigger than Magnificent Seven constituent Tesla at $636 billion.While a huge market cap doesn't automatically make a stock a better buy, Eli Lilly appears to be a great example of investors being so fixated on higher-profile names that they look right past a company deserving of its enormous market cap.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel