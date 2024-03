This Is the Biggest Thing Holding Back Berkshire Hathaway, According to Warren Buffett

At the start of every Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual report, the company provides a list that compares its stock performance against the S&P 500 since 1965, the year Warren Buffett took control of the company. The track record is impressive.Investors who came on board with Buffett back in 1965 have seen their money compound at an average annual rate of 19.8%. The S&P 500 has returned an average of 10.2% during that same period. Over 59 years, that translates into a cumulative return 140 times greater than holding the S&P 500.Going forward, Buffett himself doesn't think investors should expect those types of market-crushing returns. He still thinks it's a great company to own, but there's a big thing holding back its ability to grow like it used to.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel