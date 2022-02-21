This Is the Key for Tech Companies to Dominate International Markets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

New Zealand-based Xero (ASX: XRO), a cloud-based accounting software company, had a tough time breaking into the U.S. market. In this video clip from "What in the World" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 4, Fool Australia's chief investment officer Scott Phillips and analyst Ryan Newman discuss a few ways that Xero and other tech businesses could set themselves up for international success.Continue reading