|
21.02.2022 17:15:00
This Is the Key for Tech Companies to Dominate International Markets
New Zealand-based Xero (ASX: XRO), a cloud-based accounting software company, had a tough time breaking into the U.S. market. In this video clip from "What in the World" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 4, Fool Australia's chief investment officer Scott Phillips and analyst Ryan Newman discuss a few ways that Xero and other tech businesses could set themselves up for international success.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!