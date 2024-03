This Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit at 62

The maximum Social Security benefit in 2024 is a whopping $4,873 per month. But even if you have the earnings history to qualify for that maximum, don't expect to get it if you've only recently become eligible for Social Seceurity. You need to wait until you're 70 to receive the largest possible benefit.You can still get a sizable monthly check if you claim as soon as you're eligible though. Here's the maximum benefit at age 62 and what you have to do to qualify for it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel