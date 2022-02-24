This Is the Most Compelling Reason to Buy Upstart Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been bouncing around since the fintech went public in December 2020, skyrocketing at the beginning of 2021, then taking a bumpy path upward until July, when it began a surge to a sharp peak in October. After that, it plunged. It's still down about 70% from its October high, but it's started to rise again after another great earnings report, and it's up about 55% during the past year.The company does have a record of great performance to support its still-high valuation. But as it continues to post amazing growth and its valuation has become somewhat more reasonable, the stock is looking more and more attractive. And there's one reason in particular that Upstart stock is a very compelling proposition.Continue reading