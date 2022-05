This Is the Most Compelling Reason to Invest in Commercial Real Estate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For most commercial real estate sectors, the pandemic was brutal. Everything from the safer-at-home lifestyle to manufacturing and transportation shutdowns played a role. Whether your portfolio included stores, restaurants, office space, and hotels or experiential properties like movie theaters and casinos, you probably weren't too thrilled with how your investments were performing.Fast-forward to the present, and people are getting back out there and living their lives. This is great news for real estate investors. And in fact, the resiliency and adaptability commercial real estate has demonstrated may just be the most compelling reason to invest in it. Let's take a closer look at how this is playing out in a few commercial sectors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading