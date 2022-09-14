|
14.09.2022 13:20:00
This Is the Most Exciting Thing for Snap Stock, and Nobody's Talking About It
If you bought shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP), the parent company of social media app Snapchat, when it went public in 2017, you know it's been a bad investment so far. The initial public offering (IPO) priced shares at $17, but they trade below $12 as of this writing -- down roughly 30% over five years. By comparison, the stock market is up nearly 70% in that same period.Since it has performed so poorly, one might wonder why Snap perennially sits on my radar. The answer is that the company has impressive augmented-reality (AR) capabilities. And recently, Snap's CEO said something about AR to stoke my excitement about the business's potential once again.Snap CEO Evan Spiegel wrote a lengthy memo to his employees that was later leaked to the press. As reported by The Verge, Spiegel is setting several goals for his company in 2023 as he attempts to recast its vision during what's proving to be a challenging operating environment.Continue reading
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
