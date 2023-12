This Is the Most Important AI Company You've Never Heard Of

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the talk of the market, and a handful of stocks, like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), have jumped on the year's AI developments. But there's one company that's more critical to AI than you might think.In this video, Travis Hoium covers Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE: TSM) role in the industry and shows why it's one of the safer ways to play AI development today.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 6, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 8, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel