13.04.2024 22:00:00
This Is the Most Popular Age to Take Social Security -- and the Average Benefit Among Retirees
Social Security is integral for millions of older adults. Roughly 60% of current retirees say their benefits are a major source of income, according to a 2023 poll from Gallup, and around 90% of adults rely on Social Security to some degree in retirement.The age you claim will have a major impact on your benefit amount, potentially affecting your checks by hundreds of dollars per month. You can begin claiming as early as age 62, or you can hold out up to age 70 to receive larger monthly payments.When to start taking Social Security is a highly personal decision, and there's no single correct age to file. That said, it can still be helpful to see when most people begin claiming -- as well as the average benefit at various ages.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
