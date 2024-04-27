|
27.04.2024 12:17:00
This Is the Only FAANG Stock Lawmakers on Capitol Hill Were Net Buyers of Last Year
Of the 535 members of Congress, 100 bought or sold stocks in 2023, according to options trading platform Unusual Whales. One-third of them outperformed the S&P 500. With FAANG stocks skyrocketing in 2023, you might think representatives and senators loaded up on the widely followed growth stocks. But that wasn't the case. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were net buyers of only one FAANG stock last year.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) turned out to win the votes of politicians in 2023. Representatives and senators bought $2.4 million of the tech stock, enough to land it in the No. 2 spot, narrowly trailing ConocoPhillips. Apple also ranked fifth among stocks traded by members of Congress based on number of shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
