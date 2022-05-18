This Is the Only Reason I'd Ever Claim Social Security at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you reach 62, you become eligible to claim Social Security benefits. But just because you can start getting them doesn't mean you should.If you start your checks at 62, you'll shrink them considerably compared to the amount you could have received by starting later. In fact, thanks to early filing penalties, your benefits will be up to 30% smaller than the payment you'd have been eligible for at your full retirement age. Since the income reduction is substantial if you opt for the earliest possible Social Security benefit, waiting is often the right financial move. But there's one particular situation where I would definitely opt to get my first payment at 62. Continue reading