06.04.2024 12:40:00

This Is the Perfect Vanguard ETF for Investors With a Fear of Missing Out on the Market's Biggest Winners

Many people are afraid of heights. Some have a fear of spiders. Others are scared of snakes. But there's a very different kind of phobia that affects quite a few investors -- the fear of missing out, also known by the acronym FOMO.These individuals absolutely dread the idea of not buying a stock that's skyrocketing or about to soar. If you're in that group, fear not. Here's the perfect Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) for investors with a fear of missing out on the market's biggest winners.What if you could own nearly every stock that's performing well in one fell swoop? That's exactly what you can do with the Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEMKT: VFMO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kinarusmehr Nachrichten