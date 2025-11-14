NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

14.11.2025 09:06:00

This Is the Smartest Stock to Buy to Take Advantage of the $15.7 Trillion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution (Hint: It's Not Nvidia or Palantir)

Roughly three decades ago, the internet began going mainstream and completely changed the way businesses operate and market themselves. Although it took years for the internet to reshape corporate America, this technology ultimately lifted the long-term growth arc for businesses.Wall Street and investors have been waiting a long time for another game-changing innovation to come along that could rival what the internet has done for businesses. After much waiting, artificial intelligence (AI) appears to have answered the call.Giving software and systems the tools to make split-second decisions without the need for human oversight, as well as empowering these systems to become more efficient at their tasks over time, is an innovation the analysts at PwC believe can add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Even if this estimate is only remotely in the ballpark, it would mean dozens, or even hundreds, of companies are going to be winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
