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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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04.06.2026 10:42:00
This Is the Social Security Filing Age With the Biggest Monthly Checks
Did you know that the maximum Social Security benefit varies dramatically based on when you claim benefits? You have a choice to start your retirement checks as young as 62, or you could wait until 70 before you get your first payment.Your decision about when to claim could affect the size of your payment by hundreds of dollars per month. Let's take a look at what age you'd need to claim benefits to get the biggest check, along with some details about why this age is best for most seniors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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