The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.05.2026 18:45:00

This Is the Tech Stock I Keep Coming Back to No Matter What the Market Does

Every investor has a name that lives on the watch list. For me, with food stocks, it's Cava. In tech, that name is Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Cloudflare is not the most exciting artificial intelligence (AI) play, it is definitely not the cheapest infrastructure stock, and it just went through one of the worst weeks of its public life.Yet, Cloudflare's underlying business keeps doing the kinds of things that matter over a five-to-10-year horizon, which is why it keeps drawing me back. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten