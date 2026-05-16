The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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16.05.2026 18:45:00
This Is the Tech Stock I Keep Coming Back to No Matter What the Market Does
Every investor has a name that lives on the watch list. For me, with food stocks, it's Cava. In tech, that name is Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Cloudflare is not the most exciting artificial intelligence (AI) play, it is definitely not the cheapest infrastructure stock, and it just went through one of the worst weeks of its public life.Yet, Cloudflare's underlying business keeps doing the kinds of things that matter over a five-to-10-year horizon, which is why it keeps drawing me back. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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