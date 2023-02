This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has put on a clinic and run circles around the benchmark S&P 500. When 2021 came to a close, the aggregate return of Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) since the Oracle of Omaha became CEO in 1965 -- a cool 3,641,613% -- was 120 times greater than the total return, including dividends paid, of the S&P 500 (30,209%) over the same stretch.Buffett's long-term outperformance has earned him quite the following. Both new and tenured investors have ridden his coattails to sizable gains -- and it's all thanks to 13Fs.A 13F is a required quarterly filing by money managers and ultrawealthy individuals with over $100 million in assets under management. It effectively allows investors to see what the smartest minds on Wall Street were buying, selling, and holding in the latest quarter. Since Berkshire Hathaway has $345 billion in invested assets, it most definitely is required to file a 13F no later than 45 days after the end of the previous quarter.Continue reading